Person killed in Oxford-area house fire

A person was killed in an Oxford house fire Tuesday, according to county dispatchers.

Oxford firefighters responded to the 4700 block of Booth Road just before 4:30 p.m. for a reported house fire. Officials described the home as a “hoarder” house, which made it harder for crews to search or enter.

The identity of the person has not been released.

A dog was trapped in the home but escaped. The state’s fire marshal is investigating the fire.

WCPO contributed to this story.

