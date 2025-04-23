Person killed in Oxford-area house fire

A person was killed in an Oxford house fire Tuesday, according to county dispatchers.
Oxford firefighters responded to the 4700 block of Booth Road just before 4:30 p.m. for a reported house fire. Officials described the home as a “hoarder” house, which made it harder for crews to search or enter.
The identity of the person has not been released.
A dog was trapped in the home but escaped. The state’s fire marshal is investigating the fire.
WCPO contributed to this story.
