Hamilton firefighters were dispatched about 10 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Vanderveer Avenue. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but the person was found dead inside the home, according to Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer.

The cause and origin are under investigation. Fairfield Twp. and Ross Twp. provided mutual aid for the fire, and there were no injuries to firefighters.