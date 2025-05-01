Person arrested after vehicle pursuit in Franklin and Middletown

Franklin Police Chief Adam Colon said when the first stop was initiated, “the vehicle immediately sped up.”

A Franklin officer successfully performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

A white male with tattoos was taken into custody and sat in a police cruiser until he was taken away by ambulance, according to Journal-News staff at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

“If he’s not wanted already, he’ll have a slew of other charges coming his way,” Colon said.

He said Warren County is “heavy handed” on flee charges and the state has recently increased the penalty for it.

Middletown police assisted on scene.