People react on social media to $18.3M West Chester Twp. land purchase

The township has entered into an $18.3 million purchase of 75 acres of land between Union Centre Boulevard and West Chester Road;

The previous landowners are remaining anonymous;

Money to purchase the property is coming from a special taxing district;

Trustees envision a “lively, walkable town center with restaurants, shops, apartments and beautiful outdoor spaces”;

Other developments could include a research and innovation space; office/co-working space; and a boutique hotel;

Only 40 acres are developable, the rest is in a flood plan and will remain green space; and

It is expected to take a minimum of 7-10 years before the project is finished with a total cost estimate at $700 to $800 million.

“How many mixed use areas do we need in West Chester?” one person wrote. “That is all we have become. We are surrounded by these areas pushing out neighborhood homes. We are becoming an area of buildings, apartments and condos. We are so overloaded now. It does nothing for current home owners. Why don’t the citizens of West Chester get to decide what to develop?”

Others noted West Chester Twp. recently announced a moratorium on building on land along Union Centre Boulevard, which will last 14 months and is focused on an area “roughly” defined as between Ohio 747 and Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

The moratorium was called to give township officials time to do a study with assistance from a consultant to be hired by year’s end, said Lisa Brown, township administrator.

During the moratorium period the township will not accept, review or approve any applications for zoning certificates, building permits, subdivision plats, site plans or any other development activities within the corridor.

The moratorium, which runs through Dec. 31, 2026, only affects new projects; those already submitted will continue to be reviewed.

Trustee Mark Welch said Thursday the land purchase reflected “years” of strategic planning.

Other concerns included increased traffic, unfinished infrastructure projects and calls for a community center.