Middletown native and Phillies player Kyle Schwarber to return to city for free event open to public

Schwarber, 32, will talk about on his efforts to give back to the city, establishing Middie Way Baseball at Goldman Park and his foundation, Schwarber’s Neighborhood Heroes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyle back home to Middletown,” said Clayton Castle, the city’s communications manager. ”Kyle represents the very best of what it means to be from Middletown: hard work, perseverance and a commitment to giving back. His success on the field is matched only by the positive impacts he continues to make off of it.”

The 2011 Middletown High School graduate signed a $79 million, four-year deal with the Phillies four years ago.