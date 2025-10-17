No developments, construction allowed along part of Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester; moratorium enacted

The moratorium was called to give township officials time to do a study with assistance from a consultant to be hired by year’s end, said Lisa Brown, township administrator.

During the moratorium period the township will not accept, review or approve any applications for zoning certificates, building permits, subdivision plats, site plans, or any other development activities within the corridor.

“This pause on development in a key corridor allows us to have conversations about a very visible, very productive part of our community. There’s less and less developable land in West Chester. We need to be a lot more strategic in how the land develops,” Brown said.

“The moratorium was done in recognition we are a changing community. As a community we need to be more strategic and mindful of how development and recognize the shift from infill development to redevelopment.”

Only about 12 to 13 percent of the community is left for development, Brown said.

The study will evaluate existing transportation infrastructure, land use patterns, environmental impacts, infrastructure capacity, and future development impacts.

“This study is long overdue,’’ said Trustee Mark Welch. “We want ensure strategic development in the heart of our community that promotes smart investment and long-term economic prosperity for our region.”

The moratorium area is bordered by the following streets and landmarks:

Ohio 747 on the west

Mill Creek on the southwest

Muhlhauser, Allen, and E. Crescentville roads on the south

Interstate 75 on the west

NS IORY (Indiana & Ohio Railroad) on the east

West Chester Road, Union Centre Boulevard, Smith Road, and Lakota Drive West, on the north

Beckett Road on the north/northeast

“Our constituents want high-quality projects and business development that create jobs and provide meaningful opportunities for connection, recreation, and entertainment,’’ said Trustee Lee Wong.

“Our goal is to ensure that any development or construction project will ultimately improve the quality of life for our citizens.”

The moratoriums only affects new projects, those already submitted will continue to be reviewed. The moratorium runs through Dec. 31, 2026.