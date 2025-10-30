75-acre West Chester development coming: Leaders announce $18M purchase of land near interstate

The largest Butler County township is purchasing 75 acres of land along Interstate 75 and calling it the Mill Creek district.
The property between Union Centre and West Chester roads being acquired by West Chester Twp. is currently owned by Woodard Development LLC. The $18 million purchase was approved Thursday at a special meeting of township leaders.
The district will include retail, residential, nature, research, offices and entertainment space.
Leaders said the Mill Creek District site “occupies one of the region’s most strategic and visible location.” It is defined by the natural corridor of Mill Creek and the land has “ecological character and a strong framework for innovation, connection and placemaking,” the township said.
