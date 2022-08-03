People asked to bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe

MONROE — The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Green Space, located next to the food court. The denim drive is to support sustainability and positively impact the community.
Customers can contribute any type of gently used denim apparel item such as jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts and more.
Shoppers will receive special store discounts from participating stores, and can also enter to win a $500 Simon gift card. All donated denim products will be sent to the Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub.
Cincinnati Premium Outlets has been open for 13 years and is located on 117 acres near Ohio 63 and Interstate 75.
In Other News
1
Butler County shifts focus to general election in fewer than 100 days
2
Baby hippo watch: Cincinnati Zoo says Bibi could give birth anytime
3
Liberty Twp. trustee dismissed from corruption lawsuit involving Butler...
4
Ross Schools levy defeated, officials say cuts are coming
5
West Chester firefighters union wants trustees’ lawsuit dismissed
About the Author