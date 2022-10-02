Peggy’s Produce Market closes, goes up for sale

So Peggy and her husband Larry Landers are selling the business at 380 Middletown-Eaton Road. They rent the building, but said some stock, shelving, coolers, freezers, scales and cash register are included in the sale. She didn’t want to disclose the asking price.

Ten years ago, the couple started the business with $700 when it was operated by Larry Landers and his son, Matthew, while Peggy worked in a nursing home.

Larry was the produce “picker” and he hauled vegetables and fruit year-round from regional locations in the spring and summer and further locations in the winter. His wife said there were days when he left at 3 a.m. and returned at midnight.

Over time, the business grew because “we treated our customers like we wanted to be treated,” she said. “We have come a long way. Every year we picked up more and more customers. We were very blessed.”

The customers eventually became more like friends, she said. When Peggy’s Produce closed on July 27, she said the support from the Madison Twp. community was overwhelming. She still receives phone calls, cards, and gifts from customers.

“I’m really going to miss our customers,” she said. “That probably will be the hardest part.”

She’s looking forward to spending more time with her three children, Travis, 37, Virginia, 29, and Matthew, 26, and their eight grandchildren.

For more information on the sale of Peggy’s Produce, call 513-393-2882.