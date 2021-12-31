Paynter, former commander of American Legion, honor guard to receive full military burial

Hannah said two members of the American Legion Honor Guard will watch over Paynter’s casket during the service. An American flag will be folded and presented to a family member, followed by playing of Taps and a 21-gun salute, Hannah said.

“We want to give the family closure and him a final salute,” Hannah said.

Paynter, a member of the American Legion for 22 years, worked as Civil Rights Chairman/EAP at Armco/AK Steel before retiring.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Paynter; children Matthew (Paula) Paynter, Michael Paynter, and Deanna Paynter; sister Patty (Frank) Durden; sister- in-law Jeannie Paynter, Judy Paynter, and Janet Paynter; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Malcom (Janet) Paynter, Clarence Paynter, Chester Paynter, Marion Paynter, Stanley Paynter, and Ronnie (Darlene) Paynter; sisters Joann (John) McGee, Barbara (Arnold) Dennis, and Mary Lou (Ralph) Carroll.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown. Funeral service will be held directly after. Donations can be made to Middletown Combined Honor Guard in Paynter’s memory.