Pat Moeller re-elected as Hamilton’s mayor for fourth term

Neal, who did not respond to a call seeking comment, did not take advantage of ways to spread word about his candidacy. He did not attend a Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce candidates forum for those running for mayor and the five people who sought three council seats. He also did not respond to questions in a Journal-News voter guide.

Four years ago, Moeller received 89.5 percent of the vote against local businessman Ramon Batista, who had 10.5 percent

Winning four-year terms for the three council seats this year were Council Member Michael Ryan, who as the top vote-getter will become vice mayor; Council Member Tim Naab and Hamilton teacher Joel Lauer, a challenger.

The other three council seats, now held by Pohlman, Carla Fiehrer and Susan Vaughn, will be contested in 2023. The mayor is the seventh member of council, whose vote breaks ties.