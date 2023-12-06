Passenger in serious Preble County crash impaled by part of fence

The passenger is in critical condition and the driver is in non-life-threatening condition.

The crash was reported in the 500 block of Ohio 503 North outside of West Alexandria.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road, hitting a fence and then a utility pole.

“Part of the fence came through the windshield of the vehicle and struck the passenger in the face,” Simpson said.

The fence piece was removed from the passenger during surgery at the hospital, he added.

The crash remains under investigation.