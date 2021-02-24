Park volunteers made progress in Hamilton during tough year, more opportunities to help available

Volunteers completed several projects in the area of Riverside Natural Area during the past year, and other opportunities are coming up, said Kathy Schwable, who helped create the 200-acre park several years ago as a leader of the Hamilton Conservation Corps.
Those will include building bird houses for bluebirds, because the Hamilton Parks Conservancy wants to put them on the city’s two golf courses, in areas that are out of play.
“We will furnish all of the supplies that they need,” Schwable said. “We would give them the wood (pre-cut), we would give them the screws. They would obviously need their own screwdrivers and stuff to put them together.”
Steve Timmer, leader of the parks conservancy, said last year while honeysuckle was being removed at Twin Run Golf Course, “We accidentally took down a dead tree that had a nest of bluebirds in it,” Timmer said. “So I said, ‘Now that I know they’re nesting here...’ bluebird houses would be a good idea. “Because I want the golf courses to be kind of more than golf courses. Let’s utilize them for more than one purpose.”
Other volunteer opportunities:
- On March 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, there will be a honeysuckle cleanup in the area near where St. Clair Avenue meets River Road and Joe Nuxhall Way. After the honeysuckle is cleared, the plan is to plant native tree species in the area.
- People also are being sought who can help maintain trails and do other things, such as help create and maintain pollinator gardens.
People wanting to volunteer can send emails to kaschwable@gmail.com. When people send emails telling what their interests are, “we can work together and figure out what they want to do and how we can plug them in,” she said.
Credit: Nick Graham
Other progress was made in recent months. A scouting Eagle project rebuilt the Floodplain Forest Trail there. And Girl Scouts put in a pollinator bed near the bike trail in the area near the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The internal structure of a greenhouse was built in Joyce Park at the Hamilton Ecological Education and Nature Center, the building that had been used by the Joe Nuxhall driving range. Volunteers in coming months will be sought for help with that.