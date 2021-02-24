Park volunteers made progress in Hamilton during tough year, more opportunities to help available

On March 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, there will be a honeysuckle cleanup in the area near where St. Clair Avenue meets River Road and Joe Nuxhall Way. After the honeysuckle is cleared, the plan is to plant native tree species in the area.

People also are being sought who can help maintain trails and do other things, such as help create and maintain pollinator gardens.

People wanting to volunteer can send emails to kaschwable@gmail.com. When people send emails telling what their interests are, “we can work together and figure out what they want to do and how we can plug them in,” she said.

Kathy Schwable makes sure fire doesn't spread as they do a controlled burn at Riverside Natural Area Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 - a year ago Saturday (notice what the weather looked like then) on Conservation Way in Hamilton. The Hamilton Conservation Corps performed the controlled burns at the Riverside Natural Area to eradicate invasive plant species from the prairie. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Other progress was made in recent months. A scouting Eagle project rebuilt the Floodplain Forest Trail there. And Girl Scouts put in a pollinator bed near the bike trail in the area near the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The internal structure of a greenhouse was built in Joyce Park at the Hamilton Ecological Education and Nature Center, the building that had been used by the Joe Nuxhall driving range. Volunteers in coming months will be sought for help with that.