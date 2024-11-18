Parade of Lights kicks off holiday season in Fairfield

The Newport Aquarium is bringing its ‘shark cart’ to the dance studio at the Community Arts Center. There, aquarium staff will be on hand to help guide visitors in safely touching the sea creatures.

“It’s interactive, it’s fun – the kids will love it,’’ said David Sheldrick, spokesman for the parks and recreation department.

Beginning at 5 p.m., children can paint ornaments in the children’s room at the CAC. In the gallery the festival of trees will be unveiled. Community groups or businesses decorated 13 trees, many of which will be donated to families in need the week before Christmas.

The Giving Tree, will be in the lobby of the arts center filled with tags with a child’s name and suggested gift. Items should be returned to the arts center by Dec. 13. In partnership with the city, Salvation Army will be distributing the donated gifts to Butler County children.

Food trucks and holiday vendors will be set up outside the CAC and in the park. Trucks include Amazing Grace Kettle Corn, Cheese N Chong, Quad Que BBQ, Smore Fun, and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee.

The worship team from Rolling Hills Baptist Church will perform beginning at 5 p.m., with the STARZ hip hop dance performance starting at 6 p.m. on the Wessel Drive stage.

The parade itself kicks off at 6 p.m., from Waterworks Park, 5133 Groh Lane. This year there are 31 civic and community groups, including six city departments. Among the entries are floats, vehicles and lit up walkers.

Entrants will travel south on Groh Lane, left on River/Nilles Road, right on Wessel Drive to Village Green Park, where floats will park along Fairfield Commons Drive.

“We’re kicking off the holiday season a little early – people like to celebrate. This gets people in the mood,” Sheldrick said. It’s great to see all the creativity the groups have.’’

Following the parade, Santa will turn on the tree lights throughout the city center from the Wessel Drive stage.

The city’s annual Christmas at the Mansion program is set for 1-4 p.m., Dec. 1, at the Elisha Morgan Mansion, 6181 Ross Road, in Gilbert Park. The mansion will be decorated as it would have been for a Victorian Christmas.

Information: www.fairfield-city.org/1092/Parade-of-Lights