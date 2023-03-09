Panda Express in Hamilton to open this weekend

The Journal-News reported recently that the new west side Panda Express was expected to open on March 2.
However, that date announced at the Feb. 22 Hamilton City Council meeting was incorrect.
City Manager Joshua Smith announced last month that Starbucks on Ohio 4 would open on Feb. 27 and the Panda Express “should” open a few days later, saying he then expected to open on March 2, “if things hold true.”
He said there is “no delay” in the project, and stated the incorrect date.
“They got their final permits last week. They will open on March 11,” he said this week.
The new Panda Express is at 1485 Main St. on the city’s west side, and is the latest location to open in Butler County. The newly built restaurant stands where Steak ‘n Shake once operated.
The Starbucks that opened at the end of last month is located at 105 N. Erie Blvd. (Ohio 4), adjacent to Walgreens at the corner of High Street and North Erie Boulevard. There won’t be access for northbound Ohio 4 traffic as plans call for a right-in, right-out entrance. But a secondary access to the coffee shop is through the Walgreens parking lot.
About the Author