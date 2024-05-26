Oxford Wine and Craft Beer Festival returns, expands

She said the event will be bigger.

“We have quite a few more vendors, artisans and food stations. We are bringing in the Naked Karate Girls to kick off the festival, and they have a huge following,” Riggs said.

Proceeds from the festival will go to the Oxford Chamber of Commerce’s Scholarship Fund. Scholarships are awarded annually to Talawanda High School students.

“We work with the Oxford Community Foundation. We do award those to four seniors, and we give that scholarship out to people that aren’t necessarily going for a four-year degree. It could be a two-year degree school, or a trade school, because we are hoping that they’ll bring that trade back to the Oxford community, and possibly be able to start a business here, or work here and bring that back,” Riggs said.

Oxford Wine and Craft Beer Festival will be from 2 to 10 p.m. at Uptown Memorial Park.

Riggs called the event a fantastic way to kick off the summer.

“The next week, our summer concerts start, and this is just something that brings our community together, and outside of our community, people come in from different states,” Riggs said. “It’s a big to-do for us, and it’s a great way for us to keep growing our scholarship fund. So, it’s a win-win for everybody, the more it keeps growing.”

Attendees can enjoy a variety of international and domestic wines and craft beers. Additional beer/wine single-tasting tickets are available at the event. Must be 21 to purchase a ticket. ID’s will be checked at the ticket booth. The event is rain or shine, but subject to cancellation for severe weather, if necessary.

Volunteers help run the event and it brings people into the Oxford community. The community has supported the event since its inception.

Guests can sample craft beers in the Beer Garden from breweries such as Brink Brewing Co., Cartridge Brewing, Sonder Brewing, Misrule Brewing, Third Eye Brewing Company, Bushrod Brew Works and Taft’s Brewing Co.

Participating wineries will include Hanover Winery, Olde Schoolhouse Winery and Vintage Winery as well as wines from Heidelberg Distributing.

Oxford Wine and Craft Beer Festival will feature live entertainment throughout the day. Musical performances will include Naked Karate Girls from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Last Scout from 6 to 8 p.m., and Heather K. Redman & The Reputations from 8:15 to 10 p.m.

There will also be area merchants represented and artwork and handmade items available from more than 30 local artisans as well as a variety of food vendors on site, such as Pickle & Pig, Graeter’s Ice Cream, OxVegas Chicken, Jolly’s Food Truck, and more.

How to go

What: Oxford Wine & Craft Beer Festival

When: Sat., June 1, 2 to 10 p.m.

Where: Uptown Memorial Park, 4 N. Main Street, and on High Street in Oxford

Cost: Tickets for the festival are available online at https://oxfordwinefestival.com, or in-person at the Oxford Chamber of Commerce, and at Enjoy Oxford – Oxford Visitor’s Bureau for $30 in advance through Thurs., May 30 at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at the gate the day of the event for $35. A ticket includes a wristband, a souvenir glass and five tasting tickets for beer or wine. (No admission fee for those who aren’t drinking beer or wine.)

More information: oxfordwinefestival.com