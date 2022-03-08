Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Ukraine vigil to happen Thursday in Oxford

People from the BrightLocal SEO (Search Engine Optimization) company protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in solidarity with their software engineer colleagues who are from and based in Ukraine, on Parliament Square, opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is deepening with food, water and medicine growing increasingly scarce as Russian forces intensify their shelling. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Credit: Matt Dunham

caption arrowCaption
People from the BrightLocal SEO (Search Engine Optimization) company protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in solidarity with their software engineer colleagues who are from and based in Ukraine, on Parliament Square, opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is deepening with food, water and medicine growing increasingly scarce as Russian forces intensify their shelling. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Credit: Matt Dunham

Credit: Matt Dunham

News
By Staff reporter
27 minutes ago

The Oxford Citizens for Peace and Justice will hold a public vigil at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Oxford Uptown Park. The public will express the reactions to the war perpetrated on Ukraine by Russia and then observe a moment of silence to demonstrate solidarity.

A list of resources and recommended actions will be distributed. Signs communicating solidarity are welcome.

For more information, email Ann Fuehrer, OCPJ Facilitator, at facilitator@ocpjohio.org.

In Other News
1
Kayla Harrison, two-time champion, re-signs ‘historic new contract’...
2
$54M in road projects planned for Butler County; Engineer concerned...
3
Middletown city leader leaving for job in Union Twp.
4
Tylersville Road upgrades to make way for business growth
5
Middletown City Council to ‘consider employment, termination’ of public...

About the Author

Staff reporter
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top