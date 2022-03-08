Ukraine vigil to happen Thursday in Oxford

The Oxford Citizens for Peace and Justice will hold a public vigil at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Oxford Uptown Park. The public will express the reactions to the war perpetrated on Ukraine by Russia and then observe a moment of silence to demonstrate solidarity.
A list of resources and recommended actions will be distributed. Signs communicating solidarity are welcome.
For more information, email Ann Fuehrer, OCPJ Facilitator, at facilitator@ocpjohio.org.
