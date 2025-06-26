Cincinnati Christian Schools to move its elementary campus to West Chester Twp.

The move is needed as enrollment at the school’s two campuses has been increasing, said Ray Kochis, CCS superintendent.

The grade 7-10 campus will remain at its Morris Road site in Fairfield Twp. Eventually, the sixth grade will move to the junior-senior high school complex.

“It became obvious that we could not expand on our Route 4 campus so we began to look at building elsewhere,’’ Kochis said during a hearing on the matter.

“By acquiring this property and developing it into our elementary school and athletic complex, it will allow CCS to continue our long history of educating students and making a positive impact in our community.”

The church recently bought the now-closed Park National Bank off Ohio 747, where it will operate its ministries Mondays through Saturdays, said Rev. Brian McManus, lead pastor.

“Our church is not closing our doors. (We’ll) still be meeting at the current facility on Sundays up to 10 years rent free, until we locate our new church home,” McManus said.

An agreement with CCS will allow the church to conduct its Sunday services at no cost at the school.

“We are excited because they will carry on the same legacy of loving God and loving community around them,’’ McManus said.

“It gives us joy to have a like-minded organization ministry carry on the legacy…”

Plans call for the school to renovate and add space to the existing church building to accommodate students in preschool through grade six in the first of five phases.

As part of the first phase an elevator will be installed, a playground built, and the parking and drive aisles will be reconfigured.

In phase two, natural grass athletic fields and a track will be added. During the third phase sixth graders will move to the Morris Road campus. That will occur when enrollment warrants it, Kochis explained.

Phases four and five are long term and include expansion of the cafeteria, a classroom addition, building administrative offices to the north of the elementary school, and, if needed, construction of a 75,000 square-foot career tech building on the west side of the property.

“Our main focus right now is getting the elementary building and athletic fields ready,” said Kochis.

“When we finish phase one, we’re going to move the entire elementary school to the Beckett Road campus and grow it to 420 students.”

That should occur by the start of the 2026-2027 school year, Kochis said. The school is in the midst of a fund-raising campaign to pay for the project, estimated to cost $18-$20 million, according to papers on file in West Chester Twp.

Other parts of the project will be done in later phases as dollars become available, Kochis explained.

“By acquiring this property and developing it into our elementary school and athletic complex, it will allow CCS to continue our long history of educating students and making a positive impact in our community,” Kochis said.

There are now 770 students enrolled – 370 at the elementary school; 400 at the junior-senior high school.