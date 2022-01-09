Hamburger icon
Oxford Twp. Police coloring contest winners selected

A Christmas Coloring Contest sponsored by the Oxford Twp. Police Dept. provided some thoughtful ideas about what the holiday means to children. CONTRIBUTED
A Christmas Coloring Contest sponsored by the Oxford Twp. Police Dept. provided some thoughtful ideas about what the holiday means to children.

News
By Bob Ratterman
57 minutes ago
Keagan Moore colored three pictures as his entry in the youngest coloring contest age group.

A Christmas Coloring Contest sponsored by the Oxford Twp. Police Dept. provided some thoughtful ideas about what the holiday means to children.

Prize baskets were delivered to the seven winners Christmas morning by Constable Cynthia Smith.

Entries were judged in age groups: 0-6, 7-13 and 14-18.

“In honor of our late Chief (Michael) Goins, who started the coloring contest, we would like to invite kids of all ages in Oxford Twp. to color your Christmas. Show us what you see when you think of Christmas,” the announcement of the contest stated.

Olive Hodgson's snowman earned a prize in the Oxford Township Police Department's coloring contest.

Acting Police Chief Patrick Piccioni said they received 10 pictures, including one child who submitted three pictures.

“Chief Goins and his wife, Beverly, started the contest last year and we continued it in his honor. We hope to do it every year,” Piccioni said. “We asked kids to draw or color what Christmas is to them. They could get pictures or show their creative side and draw their own creation.”

The families of two of the winners did not want a picture taken or children’s names released.

Jacob Hodgson showed a humorous take on Christmas with his picture of Santa stuck in the chimney.

Piccioni said he enjoyed seeing the entries which ranged from the serious to the amusing.

“One had Santa stuck in the chimney. It was hilarious,” he said. “Another, age 6, colored his family.”

Nolan Hodgson went for the serene with his coloring contest entry of a snow scene with a house in woods.

The late Chief Goins, who died this past summer, and his wife sponsored the contest a year ago providing the prizes, but Piccioni said there were prizes for every entrant this past Christmas thanks to the generosity of donors.

Gavin McCall and his brother are shown with Oxford Twp. Constable Cynthia Smith when she delivered coloring contest prizes on Christmas morning.

“A lady at one of the churches gave a gift. We had $200 in cash dropped off. That was a shocker,” Piccioni said. “We were really pleased. Instead of just three prizes, everybody was able to get several gifts, enough was donated.”

Oxford Twp. Constable Cynthia Smith shown with Jacob and Nolan Hodgson.

Bob Ratterman
