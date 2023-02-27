Oxford to receive opioid settlement funds from five pharmaceutical companies

Elliott said the money, which has been placed in its own separate account, must be used to prevent, treat and support recovery from addiction. While Oxford hasn’t drawn up a plan on how to use the money yet, current discussions revolve around offsetting the cost of the recently hired social service liaison within the police department.

“So we’ve not made a recommendation at this time to City Council for the use of this money, since it’s not a large amount right now,” Elliott said.

During the meeting, Councilor Chantel Raghu asked Elliott how OneOhio determines which communities are most affected and is granted more money.

Elliott said there’s a specific formula that is utilized by the foundation.

“Obviously, there’s not a community in Ohio that hasn’t been touched by it,” Elliott said.

Eliott also said he believed that Oxford Twp. is getting “as much if not more than we’re receiving,” which he said questioned how the money is being distributed. Although options are limited, as Eliott stated “I don’t think it would be cost-effective for us to go in and have our own attorney addressing these issues.”

Early on in OneOhio’s process, Elliott said Oxford received information indicating that they would “probably receive over $100,000.” Currently, however, Elliott said, “I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon if indeed it does happen at all.”