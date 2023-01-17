journal-news logo
Oxford Seniors Center closed due to water damage

By Staff
20 minutes ago

Remediation work for indoor flooding during the holidays is closed Oxford Seniors and Community Adult Day Services (ADS) for the week, and possibly longer.

A broken pipe was discovered on Christmas Eve by an employee who stopped on an errand. Although water service to the building was turned off within 30 minutes of the discovery, approximately 40% of the building was water damaged. Floors and carpeting installed in December 2021 and walls were affected, according to Steve Schnabl, executive director of Oxford Seniors.

The agency’s Meals on Wheels and Specialized Transportation services will continue uninterrupted.

ExploreVolunteers from Oxford Kiwanis club assist senior center

“Since the likelihood of mold issues increases the longer the issues are not addressed, our insurers urged us to disrupt weekday activities’ programming, the ADS and our lunchtime meal program immediately when they identified a competent contractor to undertake the project,” Schnabl said. “The extent of damage will not be known until some of the wallboard and flooring are removed. This may force us to close beyond Jan. 20. Our participants’ health is a top priority so we are pleased to cooperate, even with the very short notice.”

Drive through lunches will be available for those who usually dine in during the week. Meals will still need to be reserved a day in advance.

The force of the water opened a hole three inches in diameter into the center’s men’s restroom. Flooding spread to the women’s room, the Great Room and the main office. There was minimal damage to contents.

