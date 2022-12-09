Volunteers from Oxford Kiwanis club assist senior center

The Oxford Senior Center serves the community with the provision of mobility aids for those who are recovering from an injury or suffering from a broad range of physical impairments. Items range from crutches, canes walkers and wheelchairs to portable commodes, shower chairs and many other items.

These items may be borrowed by people in Oxford at no charge and are stored in a shed behind the Senior Center on Tollgate Drive. As the need for such support has increased, the small shed required significant reconfiguration to adequately house a growing number of items for loan. Oxford Kiwanis Club stepped in to get it done.