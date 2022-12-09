Volunteers from Oxford Kiwanis club assist senior center

Oxford’s Kiwanis group recently assisted at the local senior center when it needed some help reorganizing storage of mobility aids it provides to those in need.
The Oxford Senior Center serves the community with the provision of mobility aids for those who are recovering from an injury or suffering from a broad range of physical impairments. Items range from crutches, canes walkers and wheelchairs to portable commodes, shower chairs and many other items.
These items may be borrowed by people in Oxford at no charge and are stored in a shed behind the Senior Center on Tollgate Drive. As the need for such support has increased, the small shed required significant reconfiguration to adequately house a growing number of items for loan. Oxford Kiwanis Club stepped in to get it done.
The Oxford Community Foundation joined the effort by extending a grant for covering the cost of wood and supplies and seven Kiwanis members volunteered to provide the necessary labor to address the task during late October.
The first day of the project was spent inventorying the equipment, cleaning and repairing items as needed and disposing of items beyond repair. Refitting the shed for more effective storage occurred on the second day.
Walls were covered with supportive plywood. Hangers were installed for such items as canes and crutches and shelving was configured as needed. Items were then labeled, and an updated inventory was generated.