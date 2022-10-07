Oxford Police Dept.’s social worker responds to community mental health needs

Weddle’s new position includes going through emails sent from officers’ shifts, covering people they’ve encountered who might need help from various services.

“I don’t have a typical day,” Weddle said.

Oxford Police Lt. Lara Fening. Photo Provided by City of Oxford

Lara Fening, Oxford police lieutenant and public relations officer, said typical concerns of Oxford citizens are mental health issues, substance abuse, and homelessness.

Fening said that police officers are learning to rethink ways that they have traditionally handled cases and rather learning to consider, “Oh, this might be a great case for Ashlea to handle.”

By tracking repeat clients and interactions with social services agencies, Fening said that the data collected by Weddle will increase the city’s understanding of social problems, as well as teach new officers how to handle mental health cases.

After years of living in the Windy City, Weddle, who is originally from Fountain City, Ind., said she was looking forward to moving back to a small town like Oxford, as well as being closer to both her family and fiancé.

“I saw this position and thought it was just perfect,” Weddle said.

