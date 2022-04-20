Oxford moves forward with street improvement work

Jackson was also the successful bidder for the second resolution approved by council at the meeting. In this case, however, there were four total bids and Jackson’s $105,880.80 bid was considerably under the second-lowest of nearly $131,000. Those bids reflected both a base bid and a bid with additional alternates.

This one was for handicap ramp improvements using CDBG money. The city has been gradually installing the ramps at corners using the money for 10 years but is attempting to complete all the ramps needed in the city this year, so future CDBG amounts can be used for other purposes. This portion of the work installing the tactile dome mats was budgeted for this year’s funds.

Dreisbach said they received authorization last year to apply for the funds in 2021 dollars for the work. This work will fund 31 new handicap ramps with tactile detection mats.

In a related resolution, Dreisbach recommended approval of a plan discussed several times to complete the rest of the handicap ramps needed using American Rescue Plan funds. That portion of the work is estimated at $200,000 and will complete all the ramps needed in the city. The resolution approved April 5 authorizes the city staff to advertise for bids for that work to be done.

“It will complete the ramp project using ARPA funds and probably get better unit pricing,” he said. “We hope to get the work done in the summer.”

Meanwhile, the city will apply for 2022 CDBG funds to be used for the College@Elm project through its partnership with Miami University.

Finally, the fourth resolution was approved for the actual street resurfacing and maintenance work for the year. That contract went to Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. for $422,263.50. That was the lowest and best bid among three received.

“We have worked with Barrett before. We are very pleased they were the low bidder,” Dresibach said.

In his staff report, he noted: “As anticipated, the city is seeing a significant increase in costs for labor, transportation and materials for this contract. Since this type of project was last bid 12 months ago, prices have risen 32 percent (for the lowest bid). Because of these costs, the city will not be able to improve streets listed as alternates in the program.”

He said the work was reviewed by the staff and the Oxford Parking & Transportation Advisory Board.

Exhibit A attached to the resolution listed the streets which will be resurfaced this year listing portions of Patterson Avenue, McGuffey Avenue, Albert Circle, Robin Court, Bull Run, Glos Drive and French Drive. Another one which may impact a lot of people is Contreras Road from Lynn Street to Locust Street in the area of the railroad crossing.