Oxford is location of OVI checkpoint tonight

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint today.
The checkpoint begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. in the 500 block of South Locust Street in Oxford. This is the first full weekend students have returned to the Miami University campus and off-campus residences.
“The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are our continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities,” states a news release from the OVI Task Force, which is funded by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Ohio Dept. of Public Safety.
