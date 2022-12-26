journal-news logo
Oxford in multi-unit bargaining with officers, sergeants & lieutenants

News
By Avery Kreemer
47 minutes ago
Labor agreements for both unions set to expire at year’s end

Oxford is in labor negotiations with its police force as respective labor agreements for the city’s patrol officers and its sergeants and lieutenants are set to expire at the end of the year.

The Oxford Police Officers and the Oxford Police Sergeants and Lieutenants signed separate labor agreements with the city that ran from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022.

City Manager Doug Elliott said the unions, both organized through Hamilton’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38, requested multi-unit bargaining, meaning that negotiations will involve both unions at the same time.

Elliott said, as a matter of policy, the city has no comment on the ongoing negotiations.

“During negotiations, we don’t comment on the process,” Elliott said. “We’re negotiating new contracts with the patrol officers as well as the sergeants and lieutenants.”

According to staff reports, Elliott briefed Oxford City Council of the negotiations on Oct. 4. Elliott’s December reports on negotiations have not added new details.

The FOP Lodge 38 could not be reached for comment.

If an agreement is not met before the contracts expire, it is standard practice for officers, sergeants and lieutenants to continue working under the expired contract. Once the new contract is agreed to, it will retroactively be put into effect, starting on January 1, 2023.

Oxford’s most recent labor agreement with its police staff involved the non-commissioned employees at the department. That agreement runs from Jan. 1 of this year and extends to Dec. 31, 2024.

About the Author

Avery Kreemer is the enterprise and investigative reporter for the Journal-News and an Ohio University graduate. Avery covers various topics throughout Butler County and works alongside our teams at Dayton Daily News and Springfield News Sun to widely cover the Miami Valley. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.

