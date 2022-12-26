Oxford in multi-unit bargaining with officers, sergeants & lieutenants

Oxford is in labor negotiations with its police force as respective labor agreements for the city’s patrol officers and its sergeants and lieutenants are set to expire at the end of the year.
The Oxford Police Officers and the Oxford Police Sergeants and Lieutenants signed separate labor agreements with the city that ran from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022.
City Manager Doug Elliott said the unions, both organized through Hamilton’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38, requested multi-unit bargaining, meaning that negotiations will involve both unions at the same time.
Elliott said, as a matter of policy, the city has no comment on the ongoing negotiations.
“During negotiations, we don’t comment on the process,” Elliott said. “We’re negotiating new contracts with the patrol officers as well as the sergeants and lieutenants.”
According to staff reports, Elliott briefed Oxford City Council of the negotiations on Oct. 4. Elliott’s December reports on negotiations have not added new details.
The FOP Lodge 38 could not be reached for comment.
If an agreement is not met before the contracts expire, it is standard practice for officers, sergeants and lieutenants to continue working under the expired contract. Once the new contract is agreed to, it will retroactively be put into effect, starting on January 1, 2023.
Oxford’s most recent labor agreement with its police staff involved the non-commissioned employees at the department. That agreement runs from Jan. 1 of this year and extends to Dec. 31, 2024.
About the Author