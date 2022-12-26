Oxford in multi-unit bargaining with officers, sergeants & lieutenants

According to staff reports, Elliott briefed Oxford City Council of the negotiations on Oct. 4. Elliott’s December reports on negotiations have not added new details.

The FOP Lodge 38 could not be reached for comment.

If an agreement is not met before the contracts expire, it is standard practice for officers, sergeants and lieutenants to continue working under the expired contract. Once the new contract is agreed to, it will retroactively be put into effect, starting on January 1, 2023.

Oxford’s most recent labor agreement with its police staff involved the non-commissioned employees at the department. That agreement runs from Jan. 1 of this year and extends to Dec. 31, 2024.