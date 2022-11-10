Oxford council proposes building swap to make way for Amtrak station

When the Morrow building is knocked down, the school district will relocate to the current Oxford Seniors building on Tollgate Drive, while the seniors will move to the new wing of the nearby TRI.

According to the resolution approved by city council, the renovated TRI will also include a new community gym that will be funded by the TRI board.

If approved, the city’s application would be funded from the $74.4 million American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to Butler County.

