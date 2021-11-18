Oxford Citizen of the Year 2021 nominations being accepted

Nominations will be accepted until Noon on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Nominations should be dropped off or mailed to the New York Life office at 5995 Fairfield Road, Suite 1, Oxford, Ohio 45056, or emailed to Mike Rudolph at mrudo200@aol.com.

Nominations need to include a written background on the nominee, what contributions make them a great nominee, the category they are nominated for and the contact information for the nominator so that additional background information may be obtained. Without these items the nomination cannot be considered.

Anyone may make nominations, but a single nomination will carry as much weight as repeated nominations for the same individual.

Recipients for 2021 will be announced in the Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 edition of the Oxford Press. The recipients will also be honored at the Oxford Kiwanis Club luncheon on Tuesday, February 15. The location of the luncheon will be announced closer to the event.

At that time, each recipient will be presented with a watercolor of Uptown Oxford by local artist Marjorie Bowers and reproduced through a grant from the Oxford Community Foundation. The watercolor is available only to recipients of the award.

Finally, previous recipients of the awards are invited to attend the selection committee meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 4.

Due to continued COVID 19 restrictions the meeting this year will be held virtually using ZOOM technology. Previous recipients who plan on attending the selection committee meeting need to call Mike Rudolph at (513) 523-2335 or email at mrudo200@aol.com to RSVP to receive the ZOOM link for the meeting.