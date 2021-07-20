Owner of construction company charged after allegedly taking $4,000 and never starting job in Middletown

Police said they know of at least one other complaint in the area where Botts charged someone for work that was never completed.

If you have had dealings with Botts and Lionheart Construction that you feel may be criminal, you are asked to call Detective French at 513-425-7742.

Police said residents should research contractors before giving them money and be cautious of “red flags.” Lionheart Construction LLC has a D+ score with the Better Business Bureau, police said.

The homeowner reported that Botts had him sign a contract and never gave him a copy of the agreement. Police said Botts also gained the homeowner’s trust by claiming to be of “high moral character.” He has a non-profit in his name, Open Arms Community Church of Hamilton.