OVI checkpoint tonight in Hamilton

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in Hamilton.

The checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Ohio 4 at 2210 South Erie Boulevard..

Checkpoints, along with patrols in the area of the checkpoint, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.