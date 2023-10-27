OVI checkpoint tonight in Hamilton

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in Hamilton.
The checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Ohio 4 at 2210 South Erie Boulevard..
Checkpoints, along with patrols in the area of the checkpoint, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.
In Other News
1
Report: Norfolk Southern spent $4.25M on Cincinnati Southern Railway...
2
Frustrated Butler County commissioner slams Job and Family Services in...
3
Area school districts to use calamity day for April 2024 total eclipse
4
Monroe’s Prime BBQ Smokehouse adds to its menu, plans Dayton location
5
Woman pleads guilty to Monroe nail salon bombing attempt
About the Author