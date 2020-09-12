OVI checkpoint tonight in Butler County

Officers diverted 14 motorists for further investigation which resulted in two OVI charges, six citations for not having a valid driver’s license, and one citation for failing to have children in a child restraint system.

During the Aug. 28 OVI checkpoint in Oxford, there were 353 drivers checked between 8-11 p.m. at 500 S. Locust St.

At that checkpoint, 11 motorists were diverted for further investigation which resulted in a misdemeanor citation for marijuana possession and a felony warrant served.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is also planning another OVI checkpoint on Sept. 18.