OVI checkpoint tonight in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an OVI Checkpoint tonight in Monroe.
The checkpoint will begin at 7 p.m. and end no later than 10 p.m.
The location of the checkpoint is northbound Ohio 4, just north of Ohio 63 in front of the Monroe Fire Station, 6262 Hamilton-Middletown Road.
The task force uses checkpoints and saturation patrols to battle impaired driving. State law requires that law enforcement announce the times and locations of checkpoints ahead of time.
At last week’s OVI checkpoint on Sept. 3 in Fairfield, there were 534 drivers checked between 7 and 10 p.m. at Muhlhauser Road at LeSaint Drive., 2020
Officers diverted 14 motorists for further investigation which resulted in two OVI charges, six citations for not having a valid driver’s license, and one citation for failing to have children in a child restraint system.
During the Aug. 28 OVI checkpoint in Oxford, there were 353 drivers checked between 8-11 p.m. at 500 S. Locust St.
At that checkpoint, 11 motorists were diverted for further investigation which resulted in a misdemeanor citation for marijuana possession and a felony warrant served.
The Butler County OVI Task Force is also planning another OVI checkpoint on Sept. 18.