OVI checkpoint today in Middletown

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

26 minutes ago

The Butler County OVI Task Force will stage a checkpoint in Middletown tonight and officials urge drivers to alert them when they spot impaired motorists.

The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint starting at 6 p.m. today and ending no later than 10 p.m. The location is on Ohio 4 near Wedekind Drive, specifically the 1700 block of Germantown Road.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities. Task force officials ask people to dial 911 or #677 if they see an impaired driver they say “help your community by saving a life.”

