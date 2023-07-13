BreakingNews
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
X

Butler County officials still fighting 42% value hike

Credit: Avery Kreemer

Credit: Avery Kreemer

News
By
Updated 7 minutes ago

The legislative “fix” to mitigate a 42% property value jump failed when the state budget passed last month, but Butler County officials say they haven’t given up the fight and relief still could come for taxpayers.

Commissioner Don Dixon sounded the alarm in March when astronomical property value increases were announced and led the effort to fix the problem. State legislators representing the county and others tried to put a short-term “band-aid” on the problem in the state budget, but it was pulled out at the last moment.

“You know the old saying it’s not over ‘til it’s over, well that’s where we are,” Dixon told the Journal-News. “The way that government works on the legislative side there’s vehicles moving all the time so we may be able to get that done.”

ExploreButler County leaders plead with state lawmakers for property value hike help

Sen. George Lang was able to get a provision in the Senate’s version of the biennial budget that would have nearly halved the average 42% property value hike, but it was yanked in conference committee before the final budget was signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

While it was removed from the budget, the proposal still exists as a proposed House bill. The Ohio Homeowners Relief Act has had three hearings in the House Ways and Means Committee, where it was supported by Butler County officials and Ohio REALTORS. It is opposed by the County Auditors Association of Ohio.

In Other News
1
Camelstock X, a drug and alcohol-free music and art festival, turns 10...
2
‘Bartels Butterflies’ mural is latest StreetSpark unveiling
3
Butler County passes ‘pivotal’ $497M tax budget
4
Lakota joins Ohio Checkbook program to bring more transparency to...
5
West Chester PD’s Bike Rodeo for children, youth will include...

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County government including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top