OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Butler County

By Staff Report
3 hours ago

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an OVI checkpoint tonight in Hamilton.

The location will be on northbound lane at 2210 S. Erie Blvd. starting at 10 p.m. and ending no later than 2 a.m.

State law requires that law enforcement announce the times and locations of checkpoints ahead of time.

The task force uses checkpoints and surrounding patrols to battle impaired driving.

