OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an OVI checkpoint tonight in West Chester.
The location will be on northbound Princeton-Glendale Road at Peter Place starting at 8:15 p.m. and ending no later than midnight.
State law requires that law enforcement announce the times and locations of checkpoints ahead of time.
The task force uses checkpoints and surrounding patrols to battle impaired driving.
