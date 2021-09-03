journal-news logo
X

OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Butler County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption
5 things to know about OVI checkpoints

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
By Staff Report
3 hours ago

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an OVI checkpoint tonight in West Chester.

The location will be on northbound Princeton-Glendale Road at Peter Place starting at 8:15 p.m. and ending no later than midnight.

ExploreBond set for Hamilton woman accused of killing pedestrian in OVI crash near her home

State law requires that law enforcement announce the times and locations of checkpoints ahead of time.

The task force uses checkpoints and surrounding patrols to battle impaired driving.

In Other News
1
Hamilton seeks input on proposed North Hamilton Crossing. What do you...
2
Butler County property tax collections called ‘highest ever,’ pass $560
3
National organization leader visits Butler County to kick off Hunger...
4
Party host tells police that suspected gunshots were fireworks before...
5
PHOTOS: 20 years ago in Butler County in scenes from September 2001
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top