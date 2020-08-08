OVI checkpoint planned Saturday night in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force is planning an OVI checkpoint on Saturday night in Fairfield.
The checkpoint will run from 11 p.m. today to 3 a.m. Sunday at northbound State Route 4 - 4400 Dixie Highway - just north of the Symmes Road intersection.
It’s the second consecutive night an OVI checkpoint has been conducted in Butler County.
Friday evening, the task force held a checkpoint in West Chester Township along the northbound lane of U.S. 42 - Cincinnati-Columbus Road at Regal Lane.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols on side roads around the checkpoint, are part of the Butler County OVI Task Force’s continuing efforts to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities, said officials.