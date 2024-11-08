OVI checkpoint planned for tonight in Butler County

A OVI checkpoint will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. today in the city of Middletown, police announced.
The checkpoint will held in the northbound lane of South Breiel Boulevard at Lefferson Road in Middletown.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities, a statement from the Butler County OVI Task Force says.
Funding for the task force comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
