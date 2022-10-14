OVI checkpoint in Hamilton tonight

The Butler County OVI Task Force will stage a checkpoint in Hamilton today as part of a continuing effort to prevent accidents due to impaired drivers.
The task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint tonight beginning at 6 p.m. and ending no later than 10 p.m. on northbound US 127 (Martin Luther King Blvd.) at Walnut Street in Hamilton.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
