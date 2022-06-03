OVI checkpoint in Butler County tonight

The Butler County OVI Task Force announced it will stage a checkpoint in West Chester Twp. tonight.
The task force will set up on Tylersville Road near Crosley Boulevard, which is between Cox Road and Butler-Warren Road. The checkpoint is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. and end at midnight.
Drivers in the westbound lane will be checked.
People often question why the police advertise these checkpoints. According to the Ohio State Bar Association police must publicize the checkpoints to satisfy Constitutional requirements for search and seizure.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
