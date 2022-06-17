OVI checkpoint in Oxford tonight

The Butler County OVI Task Force will stage an OVI checkpoint in the city of Oxford tonight as part of a continuing effort to reduce injuries and fatalities from impaired driver crashes.
The checkpoint will be set up tonight between 7 and 10 p.m. in the 500 Block of South Locust St.
Task force officials say these efforts save lives.
“The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are our continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities,” the statement reads.
People often question why the police advertise these checkpoints. According to the Ohio State Bar Association police must publicize the checkpoints to satisfy Constitutional requirements for search and seizure.
