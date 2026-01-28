Operation Pumpkin founders step down from roles with Hamilton festival

“When we first created this event, our goal was simple: to serve, strengthen and positively impact the community,” Snyder said. “What followed exceeded anything we could have imagined. Over the years, we have witnessed tremendous growth, meaningful accomplishments, lasting friendships and the dedication of countless volunteers who shared in our vision.”

Snyder said he and his wife are “incredibly proud” of what their event has become and are deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed their time, energy, and passion along the way.

“This decision does not come lightly,” he said. “However, we believe the time is right for new leadership and fresh perspectives to guide the event into its next chapter.

“We are confident that the foundation we have built will continue to support its success into the future.”

The annual 3-day event draws tens of thousands of people to downtown Hamilton every October for its giant pumpkins, vendors, rides, food and pet parade.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Operation Pumpkin is a sanctioned event through the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth.

The festival’s 2025 installment was scheduled to award $38,000 in prize money to the top 25 growers.

In 2022, a site record was set by Frank Morse for his giant pumpkin that weighed in at 2,350 pounds, which was also a state record for Michigan.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

This past fall it expanded with more vendors.

The 14th annual installment of the festival is set for Oct. 9 through Oct. 11. Snyder said longtime Operation Pumpkin volunteer Paige Hufford, will serve as committee chair.

The Snyders, in their letter, thanked the community for supporting them and the event’s committee.

“The relationship formed and the impact made will always hold a special place in our hearts,” Jason Snyder said. “While we are stepping away, our support for the mission and values of the event remains unwavering.”

“It has been an honor to bring OP to so many people. We look forward to seeing the success continue.”