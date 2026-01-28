Operation Pumpkin founders step down from roles with Hamilton festival

Credit: Journal News

News
By
31 minutes ago
X

Jason and Tammy Snyder founded Operation Pumpkin in Hamilton in 2012, are stepping down from their roles chairing the annual event.

The decision, made “after much thought and reflection,” was revealed by Jason Snyder in a thank-you letter to the community sent to Journal-News and posted to Facebook.

“When we first created this event, our goal was simple: to serve, strengthen and positively impact the community,” Snyder said. “What followed exceeded anything we could have imagined. Over the years, we have witnessed tremendous growth, meaningful accomplishments, lasting friendships and the dedication of countless volunteers who shared in our vision.”

ExploreWATCH: With Operation Pumpkin in Hamilton this weekend, the carving has started
Tens of thousands of people attended Operation Pumpkin on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in downtown Hamilton. MICHAEL PITMAN/STAFF

icon to expand image

Snyder said he and his wife are “incredibly proud” of what their event has become and are deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed their time, energy, and passion along the way.

“This decision does not come lightly,” he said. “However, we believe the time is right for new leadership and fresh perspectives to guide the event into its next chapter.

“We are confident that the foundation we have built will continue to support its success into the future.”

The annual 3-day event draws tens of thousands of people to downtown Hamilton every October for its giant pumpkins, vendors, rides, food and pet parade.

ExploreBuffalo Wild Wings GO coming to Hamilton’s west side
Samantha Barbre, left, and Andrea Ulreich pose for a picture with a bigfoot mannequin at the Unsung Salvage booth as visitors check out vendor booths, food trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

Operation Pumpkin is a sanctioned event through the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth.

The festival’s 2025 installment was scheduled to award $38,000 in prize money to the top 25 growers.

In 2022, a site record was set by Frank Morse for his giant pumpkin that weighed in at 2,350 pounds, which was also a state record for Michigan.

ExploreHamilton traffic: City to rebuild Belle Avenue, Dixie Highway intersection
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

This past fall it expanded with more vendors.

The 14th annual installment of the festival is set for Oct. 9 through Oct. 11. Snyder said longtime Operation Pumpkin volunteer Paige Hufford, will serve as committee chair.

The Snyders, in their letter, thanked the community for supporting them and the event’s committee.

“The relationship formed and the impact made will always hold a special place in our hearts,” Jason Snyder said. “While we are stepping away, our support for the mission and values of the event remains unwavering.”

“It has been an honor to bring OP to so many people. We look forward to seeing the success continue.”

Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
Grand jury indicts driver in Lindenwald crash that killed family of 3
2
Hamilton Schools will sell current Miami School building as part of...
3
Fairfield school board vote puts 1.25% earned income tax on next ballot
4
Black Street Bridge to close for snow removal
5
Borne of youth’s drowning tragedy, Lakota West HS gets therapy dog

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter