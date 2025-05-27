One person killed in Middletown police shooting

“BCI was requested immediately by the Middletown police department to investigate the fatal officer-involved that occurred this morning,” the spokesman said.

BCI will complete an independent review of the circumstances, according to Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser . The investigation will then be transferred to Gmoser, who will present evidence to the Butler County Grand Jury.

“I applaud Chief Nelson for getting BCI involved,” Gmoser said.

This is the third police-involved shooting in Middletown since February 2023.

A Butler County grand jury declined to issue any criminal charges against a Middletown police officer who fatally shot a man who opened an apartment door holding a gun on Christmas Eve 2024 at Olde Towne Apartment complex.

Christopher Gorak, 50, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Butler County Coroner

‘s Office. Investigation of the incident indicates Gorak was also “heavily intoxicated,” according to the county prosecutor’s office.

“(The grand jury) determined that no indictment alleging criminal conduct against any involved officer should be issued and that the death of Christopher Gorak was justified,” Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said.

In April 2023, Middletown police responded to the same apartment complex when they were shot at by a suspect. They returned fire and hit the suspect, wounding the man. Kyle Kellum recovered, was indicted for felonious assault involving a police officer, but found to be not guilty by reason of insanity following a bench trial in common pleas court.

In February 2023, Middletown police shot and killed a man who pointed a weapon at them in the parking lot of the Walmart on Towne Boulevard.

No charges were filed against the two Middletown officers in the deadly shooting.

The officers’ use of deadly force in the Feb. 25 shooting of 47-year-old Victor Lykins was deemed reasonable by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, Prosecutor David Fornshell announced after reviewing investigation results.