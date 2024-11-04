One person dead after Jeep rolls in Madison Twp. off-road accident

A person is dead following a off-road vehicle accident late Saturday night in Madison Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11 p.m., deputies and Madison Twp. emergency units were dispatched to the 2400 block of Woodsdale Road for a single-vehicle injury accident.

Preliminary investigations indicate a black Jeep, occupied by two people was being operated off road when it went over an embankment causing the Jeep to roll. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

This incident remains under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

