One of world’s largest pretzel producers to move into former Costco building in Springdale

SPRINGDALE — Nine years after selecting Springdale as its U.S. headquarters, the pretzel company Ditsch announced an expansion and commitment to bringing more jobs to the Tri-State.

Ditsch USA said it is purchasing and converting the old Costco site in Springdale, adding fully automated bakery production lines and increasing its industrial freezer storage capacity. The move is expected to bring 150 new jobs to the area over the next three years.

“I am thrilled to have a valued existing employer choose to grow in our community, affirming that Springdale continues to be a preferred location for business investment,” Springdale Mayor Doyle Webster said in a release. “Ditsch’s transformation of a former retail building marks a new chapter for a significant real estate asset and is another example of Springdale’s ongoing revitalization and growth.”

Started in 1919, Ditsch has since become one of the world’s biggest pretzel producers. Ditsch USA has production sites in Mainz and Oranienbaum, Germany in addition to its site in the Cincinnati area.

The company’s Cincinnati connection starts with Wilhelm Gottenbusch, who moved to the Tri-State from Germany and opened Servatii Pastry Shop. While his son Greg now runs Servatii, his son Gary leads Ditsch USA, a union of Ditsch and the Pretzel Baron brand.

“We are proud to expand in the Cincinnati region and could not have done so without the partnership with JobsOhio, REDI Cincinnati and the City of Springdale,” Thorsten Schroeder, Ditsch USA chief financial officer, said in a release. “This additional investment in the community allows us to showcase our passion for pretzels for years to come.”

Ditsch USA said future jobs include line supervisors, maintenance technicians and production associates.