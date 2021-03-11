One killed, one seriously hurt in motorcycle crash in Middletown Wednesday evening

One person is dead and one is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Middletown Wednesday night.
Dustin J. Jackson, 24, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
In a release, OSHP said they were called to the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and University Boulevard in Middletown around 7:42 p.m.
After investigation, OSHP said that Jackson was traveling south on University Boulevard while riding a 2003 Suzuki SV1000 motorcycle.
OSHP said that meanwhile, a 2010 Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on University Boulevard, driven by Juan N. Pinales, 26, of Middletown, with Chayneth Febus, 24, of Providence, Rhode Island, in the passenger seat.
OSHP said the Elantra tried to make a left turn onto Woodlawn Avenue, and the motorcycle crashed into it.
Febus sustained serious injuries in the crash, and Middletown EMS took her to Atrium Medical Center. Pinales sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.
OSHP said that Jackson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but Pinales and Febus were not wearing seatbelts.
It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, and the OSHP said it is still investigating.