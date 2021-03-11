One killed, one seriously hurt in motorcycle crash in Middletown Wednesday evening

OSHP said the Elantra tried to make a left turn onto Woodlawn Avenue, and the motorcycle crashed into it.

Febus sustained serious injuries in the crash, and Middletown EMS took her to Atrium Medical Center. Pinales sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

OSHP said that Jackson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but Pinales and Febus were not wearing seatbelts.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, and the OSHP said it is still investigating.