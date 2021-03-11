X

21-year-old Middletown man ejected, killed after car crash into building

ajc.com

Local News | 48 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf
3 others were injured, OSHP says

A 21-year-old Middletown man was killed after he was ejected Tuesday night when in a car crash that injured three others.

The victim was identified as Charles Barrett, who was pronounced dead at the scene on Lefferson Road in Middletown, according to a release issued Wednesday evening by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Hamilton Post.

Barrett was a passenger in a 2008 Mini Cooper that was headed east on Lefferson Road around 9 p.m. when the driver, Jordan Kenyon, 22, of Middletown, “was traveling at a very high rate of speed” before he lost control, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a building, the patrol said.

Kenyon and passenger Khalil Cozad, also 22 of Middletown, suffered serious injuries and are hospitalized, as is a 17-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol.

The crash remains under investigation, and whether alcohol or drugs were a factor is not known.

The Middletown Division of Police, Middletown Division of Fire and Butler County Coroner’s Office assisted the OSHP at the scene.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.