Longtime educator is Franklin Fourth of July parade grand marshal

A lifelong Franklin resident and longtime educator is the grand marshal for this year’s Fourth of July parade in downtown Franklin that honors community, patriotism and tradition and will celebrate the city’s revitalized Main Street.
Robyn Donisi, who announced her retirement as assistant superintendent from Franklin City Schools, will lead the annual parade that will step off at 5 p.m. July 4 as part of the city’s Independence Day festivities. The theme for this year’s parade is “Stars, Stripes & Bright Lights.”
Over the course of Donisi’s career, she has held a variety of roles in the district, including teacher and assistant principal, and also served on the Board of Education.
She is a proud member of a multi-generational Wildcat family — her dad, husband, children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are all Wildcats, making her connection to the community deeply personal.
“We are blessed with the best here at Franklin,” she said. “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”
Fourth of July activities also will include love music from the 2nd Wind Band, food, local vendors, and a kid zone with bounce houses and other activities.
The fireworks and drone show finale will begin at 10 p.m.
