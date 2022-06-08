One dead in Hamilton crash

A person was killed early this morning in a crash on Eaton Road in Hamilton, according to police.
The crash happen about 12:03 a.m. in the 700 block of Eaton, according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.
A car was flipped several times and the driver ejected, according to police. The road was blocked for several hours while the Butler County Serious Accident Reconstruction Team investigated.
