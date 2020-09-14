Ohio’s first school coronavirus data coming Thursday: How to find it

ODH data released Thursday showed that Ohioans age 0-19 made up 11% of the state’s COVID cases in both June and July, then 16% in August, and 23% in the first week and a half of September.

Mad River Middle School students load onto the buses after the first day of school Sept. 8, 2020. Jim Noelker/Staff Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Several schools have seen COVID cases, but none of the dozens of public schools that started in-person classes so far locally have reported major outbreaks or backed off from their in-person approach.

Schools are also required to notify parents whose students share a classroom space or who participated in an activity with an infected person. And they have to notify all families who have a student in the same school, although that notification doesn’t have to be a direct email. It can be a posting on a school website.

More recently, Springboro schools on Thursday emailed parents about “a confirmed case of COVID-19 in your student’s school, bus, classroom, group, or team.” The notice told families that unless they received a separate “Notification of Exposure” letter, their student was not exposed.

The district followed up later with further explanation that the person testing positive was a high school student on a Springboro team who did not attend school during last week’s start of classes. That case eventually led to the cancelation of Friday’s scheduled Springboro-Miamisburg football game.

Lebanon is among the school districts that lists updated case information on its website for families. The district of 5,000-plus students reported no new cases during the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 4, but had 13 people quarantined by the Warren County Health District.

The new state order says ODH “shall publish aggregate weekly and cumulative case data by school … or school district, including a breakdown by students and staff, every Thursday.”

Ohio Department of Health press secretary Melanie Amato said Thursday’s first report will be available on the coronavirus.ohio.gov website, likely on the COVID-19 dashboard portion of the site, although specifics are still being worked out.

Amato said the weekly school report from ODH would only include cases since the Sept. 8 reporting date.