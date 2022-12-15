Voter ID, other election restrictions head to Ohio governor

Democrats and voting rights advocates said the changes create additional hurdles for voters.

“There is no need to change anything,” objected Democratic Rep. Richard Brown, of Canal Winchester, who said the legislation doesn't solve any existing problem but would create new ones.

GOP lawmakers said it will protect the integrity of Ohio's elections and restore voter confidence at a time of great public doubt.

State Rep. Bill Seitz, a Cincinnati Republican, called it a "good step forward" but also said it was a missed opportunity. Seitz had backed legislation with additional provisions such as automated voter registration and allowing multiple drop boxes in a county, and he suggested that the final compromise might have been more to Democrats' liking if they'd been more willing to work with the sponsors on that measure.

Lawmakers also had considered a resolution to place an issue on next year’s ballot that would call for requiring a 60% supermajority to pass future constitutional amendments. That didn’t make it to a final vote, but it could be reintroduced after the new General Assembly is seated next month and begins the next two-year legislative session.